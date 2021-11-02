Credit Suisse AG Makes New $30.31 Million Investment in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,237,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.77. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

