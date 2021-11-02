Credit Suisse AG Purchases 14,835 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Paycom Software worth $28,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 73.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,506,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 140.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,234,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,817,000 after purchasing an additional 102,488 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 29.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 423,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,968,000 after purchasing an additional 95,776 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,070,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.33.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $546.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $502.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.48, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $553.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

