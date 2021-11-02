Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend by 2.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
CIK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,706. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $3.64.
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
