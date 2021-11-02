Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend by 2.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CIK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,706. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $3.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

