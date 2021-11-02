Credit Suisse Group Lowers AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $155.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $159.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.80.

AGCO stock opened at $123.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a 52-week low of $77.48 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AGCO by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,776 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in AGCO by 1,064.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

