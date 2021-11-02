Credit Suisse Group Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$42.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.93.

SU traded down C$0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,740,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,210. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$15.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.84 billion and a PE ratio of 20.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.85.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

