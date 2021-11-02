Crest Nicholson (CRST) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Crest Nicholson (LON: CRST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/21/2021 – Crest Nicholson was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Crest Nicholson had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Crest Nicholson had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Crest Nicholson had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Crest Nicholson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/18/2021 – Crest Nicholson had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock.

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 345.20 ($4.51). The company had a trading volume of 350,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,818. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 234 ($3.06) and a one year high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 395.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 720.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £886.89 million and a PE ratio of 15.14.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

