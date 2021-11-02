Critical Contrast: EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) versus Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) and Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get EVN alerts:

This table compares EVN and Outokumpu Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVN 9.35% 4.12% 2.31% Outokumpu Oyj -0.93% -2.20% -0.91%

This table compares EVN and Outokumpu Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVN $2.36 billion 2.16 $223.78 million N/A N/A Outokumpu Oyj $6.44 billion 0.46 -$132.51 million ($0.16) -20.06

EVN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outokumpu Oyj.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EVN and Outokumpu Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVN 0 1 0 0 2.00 Outokumpu Oyj 1 1 8 0 2.70

Volatility & Risk

EVN has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outokumpu Oyj has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVN beats Outokumpu Oyj on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVN Company Profile

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies. The Networks segment includes distribution of network infrastructure for electricity and natural gas. The South East Europe segment sells electricity to end customers in Bulgaria and Macedonia and generates electricity from hydropower. The Environment segment offers drinking water supplies, wastewater disposal and thermal waste incineration services, combined cycle heat, and power co-generation plants in Moscow. The All Other segment covers corporate services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products. The Long Products offers applications such as springs, wires, surgical equipment, automotive parts, and construction. The Other Operations segment comprises of electricity, nickel warrants, internal commissions, and services. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for EVN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.