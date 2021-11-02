Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCK. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Crown in the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown has a 12 month low of $85.65 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.80%. Crown’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

