CryptoTycoon 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $124,592.00 (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. CryptoTycoon has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $124,592.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be bought for $14.45 or 0.00022769 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00050702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.31 or 0.00219441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00093528 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Profile

CryptoTycoon (CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 923,429 coins and its circulating supply is 100,731 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

CryptoTycoon Coin Trading

