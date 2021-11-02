Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83,565 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 2.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 2.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 0.5% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 3.1% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 4.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $123.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.04. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $89.12 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

