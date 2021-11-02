Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 91,301 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 91,301 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,567,796,000 after purchasing an additional 251,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after purchasing an additional 410,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,618,000 after purchasing an additional 181,343 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $134.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.09 and a 200-day moving average of $137.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.