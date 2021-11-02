Curtiss-Wright (CW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2021 guidance at $7.150-$7.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $7.15-7.35 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.85 million. On average, analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $128.35 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $85.44 and a one year high of $134.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.95 and a 200-day moving average of $123.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Curtiss-Wright stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Curtiss-Wright worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

