Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $57.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Customers Bancorp traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $54.97, with a volume of 2081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.29.

CUBI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.