CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the September 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $40,885.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $26,323.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 735,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,484 shares of company stock valued at $222,536 over the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of CVD Equipment worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

CVV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,135. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.59. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

