CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Gap Down to $19.83

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.83, but opened at $19.07. CVR Energy shares last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 2,186 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.