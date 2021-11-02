CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Get CyberOptics alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of CYBE opened at $42.77 on Friday. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.86 million, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.09.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $52,324.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,572.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $180,055.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in CyberOptics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CyberOptics by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberOptics (CYBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.