D.R. Horton (DHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHI. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

