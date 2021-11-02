DA Davidson Raises Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target to $157.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.83.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $94.67 on Friday. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $112.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 4.41.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,166 shares of company stock worth $106,697. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,493,000 after acquiring an additional 389,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 994,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 338,183 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $19,824,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $19,858,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

