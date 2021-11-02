DA Davidson Reiterates Neutral Rating for First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

FBIZ has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $30.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $4,058,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 977.4% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 149,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 136,016 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 89.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 68,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 22.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

