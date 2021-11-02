DA Davidson Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.60. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The company had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 1,152.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 82,285 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at $1,113,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 4.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 321,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 45,477 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.