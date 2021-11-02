DA Davidson Weighs in on Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veritex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $43.03 on Monday. Veritex has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $189,018.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

