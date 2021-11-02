Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Update

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the September 30th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DSNKY opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $38.00.
About Daiichi Sankyo
Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.