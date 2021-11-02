Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Update

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the September 30th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNKY opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.