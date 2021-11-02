Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDAIF. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.67. 37,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,367. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.53.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.