DAOventures (DVD) Trading 11.3% Lower This Week

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $577.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAOventures has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005019 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011306 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004479 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

