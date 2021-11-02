DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Aegis cut their price target on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

In other news, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the third quarter worth $116,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 228.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 316.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 41.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after buying an additional 313,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the second quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRIO opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $290.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.27. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

