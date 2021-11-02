Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 170 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after buying an additional 170,613 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $344.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.45 and a 52 week high of $346.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.63.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

