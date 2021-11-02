Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $30,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

