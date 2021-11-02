Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $33,000 in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.49.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.96. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

