Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $42,000 in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 71,749 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,417,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,296,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

NYSE UE opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.74. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.