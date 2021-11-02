Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. TheStreet cut Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.75.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,063,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 286,555 shares of company stock worth $74,120,158. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $255.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.10 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a PE ratio of 223.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.80 and its 200-day moving average is $244.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

