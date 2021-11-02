Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 574,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

DSKE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. 12,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,268. The stock has a market cap of $588.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daseke has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

