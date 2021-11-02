DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Cut to $111.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DVA has been the topic of several other reports. Truist reduced their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.38.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $105.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.44. DaVita has a twelve month low of $87.14 and a twelve month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DaVita by 4.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its position in DaVita by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

