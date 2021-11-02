DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Down 25.2% This Week

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00081650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00075677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.34 or 0.00103246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,595.47 or 1.00489134 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,455.31 or 0.07039976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002855 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

