DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.26

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.26 and last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 24346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

DNZOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.28 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 5.51%. As a group, analysts predict that DENSO Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

