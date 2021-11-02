Depth Token (DEP) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Depth Token has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $22,396.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Depth Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Depth Token has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Depth Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00050569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.23 or 0.00222710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00095218 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Depth Token

Depth Token is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Depth Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Depth Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Depth Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Depth Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Depth Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.