Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 1,582 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 288,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 62,057 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Donegal Group by 164.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 125,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Donegal Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Donegal Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 88,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 3,058.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 84,469 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Shares of DGICA opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $451.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Barry C. Huber bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,247.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.