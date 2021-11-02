Deutsche Bank AG Acquires Shares of 26,609 WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIMI opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $12.94.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.

