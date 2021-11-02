Deutsche Bank AG Sells 753 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,585.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.06. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $107.23.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.