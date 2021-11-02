Deutsche Bank AG Takes $131,000 Position in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALTM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 39,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of ALTM opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 3.74. Altus Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.55.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altus Midstream will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

