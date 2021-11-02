Deutsche Bank AG Takes $142,000 Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,590,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,795,000 after acquiring an additional 764,000 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 142,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 36,245 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 114,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,488,000.

NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.25. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $47.20.

