Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $78.18 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average is $105.05.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

