Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $85.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CONE. Raymond James upgraded CyrusOne from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.23.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $83.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 202.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.