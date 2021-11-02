Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación in a research report on Friday.

GETVF stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

