Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.84

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%.

Devon Energy has raised its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Devon Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 63.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. 9,608,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,954,876. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

