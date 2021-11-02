Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.11

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.11 and traded as high as C$9.11. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$9.10, with a volume of 40,874 shares.

DXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$592.71 million and a PE ratio of 21.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$173.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

In other news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$53,975.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,209.64.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

