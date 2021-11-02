Dfyn Network (DFYN) Tops One Day Volume of $6.41 Million

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $19.01 million and $6.41 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00081383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00074367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00102343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,946.20 or 0.99861709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,533.80 or 0.07192705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 30,384,392 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

