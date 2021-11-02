DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Short Interest Down 31.3% in October

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in DHB Capital during the second quarter worth about $143,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in DHB Capital during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHB Capital during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in DHB Capital during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in DHB Capital during the second quarter worth about $346,000.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

Shares of DHBC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,103. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72. DHB Capital has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.