Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.79.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.01. 169,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,801. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.89 million, a PE ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65. Digi International has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.47.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digi International during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Digi International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Digi International by 116,225.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Digi International during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Digi International
Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.
