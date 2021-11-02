Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Digi International alerts:

NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.01. 169,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,801. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.89 million, a PE ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65. Digi International has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digi International during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Digi International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Digi International by 116,225.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Digi International during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.