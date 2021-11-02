Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.410-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $350 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, October 8th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.38.

APPS traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.90. 3,028,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,585. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.11. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Turbine stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Digital Turbine worth $66,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

