DMarket Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. DMarket has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $2,603.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket coin can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00050819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00224654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00095489 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket (DMT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.